Alaska returns to high alert level as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climb

A nurse prepares to administer a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine at a clinic in Anchorage. Health officials are urging more Alaskans to get vaccinated as the highly contagious delta variant circulates, driving infection numbers up. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska has returned to a statewide high alert level as the number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations climbs again, and as the vaccination rate stalls.

“This pandemic is clearly not over, and it is being driven primarily by people who are unvaccinated,” Dr. Joe McLaughlin, Alaska’s state epidemiologist, said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “What we’ve seen is a pretty dramatic increase in the number of cases of COVID infections over the last month or so, and especially over the last week.”

In Alaska last week, the state tallied 882 new infections — up 140% from the week before, said McLaughlin.

He said the vast majority of the cases involve unvaccinated Alaskans.

There are two big factors driving the increase, he said.

One is the rise of the highly-contagious delta variant, which now accounts for most of the new cases in Alaska, and across the country.

And two: More Alaskans are seeing people in-person again, he said.

“So the more people congregate, the more transmission is going to happen, especially when you’ve got this delta variant circulating,” he said.

More people are also getting sick enough from the virus to go to the hospital.

According to state data, 59 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in Alaska on Saturday, up from 37 a week earlier.

At the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage, the increase in coronavirus patients started in early July, said Dr. Holly Alfrey, chief medical officer.

“Roughly two weeks ago, we maybe had two inpatients for coronavirus. And this morning, we were up to 14,” she said.

Alfrey said all of the patients the hospital has admitted for coronavirus symptoms have not been vaccinated.

“As a physician, I will tell you that I think that the reason people are getting sick and getting in the hospital is because they haven’t been vaccinated,” she said. “I think it’s stretching us significantly — at our hospital and all hospitals in Anchorage and actually hospitals nationwide.”

Nearby, at Alaska Regional Hospital, Infection Prevention Coordinator Jenny Mayo said the number of patients with COVID-19 has also steadily increased over the past two weeks.

“The majority of these patients are either not vaccinated, or not fully vaccinated,” she said. “The overall number of hospitalizations has not yet reached the levels of previous waves, but the increasing numbers of COVID-19 is concerning.”

Mayo said most of the patients are younger — under age 65 — compared to earlier spikes.

While the hospital does see a few patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated, she said, “ these individuals are more likely to have milder or moderate symptoms.”

Mayo, Alfrey and McLaughlin urged Alaskans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

So far, statewide, 52% of residents age 12 and up are fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate also varies widely between regions.

“Our proportion of the population that is getting vaccinated now is much, much lower than it was a couple of months ago,” said McLaughlin. “And we really need to see that change.”