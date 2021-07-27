Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 27, 2021

In Seward, several hundred people gathered at the railroad terminal to cheer for Lydia Jacoby, who grew up swimming with the Seward Tsunami Swim Club. Photographed Monday, July 26, 2021. (Sabine Poux / KDLL)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Officials at Alaska’s largest hospitals sound the alarm as COVID hospitalizations tick up. And, Seward erupts in joy after one of their own wins a gold medal at the Olympics. Plus, some officials say COVID cases from cruises are to be expected.

