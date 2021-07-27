Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Officials at Alaska’s largest hospitals sound the alarm as COVID hospitalizations tick up. And, Seward erupts in joy after one of their own wins a gold medal at the Olympics. Plus, some officials say COVID cases from cruises are to be expected.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Sabine Poux in Kenai
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Claire Stremple and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Stephanie Maltarich in Dillingham