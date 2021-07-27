Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 27, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A group of people paint a sign that says: Go Lydia! Go!
In Seward, several hundred people gathered at the railroad terminal to cheer for Lydia Jacoby, who grew up swimming with the Seward Tsunami Swim Club. Photographed Monday, July 26, 2021. (Sabine Poux / KDLL)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Officials at Alaska’s largest hospitals sound the alarm as COVID hospitalizations tick up. And, Seward erupts in joy after one of their own wins a gold medal at the Olympics. Plus, some officials say COVID cases from cruises are to be expected.

Reports tonight from:

  • Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Sabine Poux in Kenai
  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Claire Stremple and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
  • Stephanie Maltarich in Dillingham

