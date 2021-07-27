State of Art: Anchorage student journalist wins international award

Daisy Carter poses with her Youth Journalism International Student Journalist of the Year award. (Photo courtesy of Daisy Carter)

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from Daisy Carter who recently won Youth Journalism International’s Student Journalist of the Year award. Carter is a producer for Alaska Teen Media Institute and has written for UAA’s student newspaper The Northern Light.

Carter also received awards for runner-up in the Best Profile category and won first place for Best Team Profile.

In this conversation we learn about the award, what Carter has been up to, and what comes next.

This episode also features music from Paul Jacks.



