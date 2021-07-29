New Biden-fighting aide to Alaska Gov. Dunleavy will make $140,000 a year

Brett Huber, right, watches a news conference with other top aides to Alaska GOP Gov. Mike Dunleavy in 2019. After leaving state service temporarily, Huber was recently re-hired to work on “statehood defense” for the governor’s office. (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s new policy advisor on “statehood defense” will be paid $140,000 a year, according to documents released by the governor’s office this week.

Dunleavy, a Republican, announced earlier this month that he’d hired Brett Huber, his former gubernatorial campaign manager, to help “push back on attempts” by Democratic President Joe Biden’s agencies to “overregulate overreach on Alaskans.”

RELATED: Dunleavy aide who ran campaign against ranked choice voting returns to lead ‘statehood defense’

At the time, the governor’s office refused to disclose Huber’s salary, in spite of the fact that state law makes it public information. Documents released this week in response to a formal records request by Alaska Public Media indicate that Huber will be paid $5,384.75 every two weeks.