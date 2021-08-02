Eagle River man charged with murder after alleged arson kills 2

The seal of the Anchorage Fire Department. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage police say an Eagle River couple is dead after a neighbor

in their apartment building intentionally set fire to it early

Saturday.

That’s according to murder and arson charges against Christopher Ricker, 29.

Firefighters responding to the 20-unit building a

little after 2 a.m. Saturday found Alan and Linda Borowski’s bodies in

their apartment, the charges say. Two other residents had to jump from a second-floor

window to escape.

Surveillance video from across the street that appeared to show

someone lighting the fire led detectives to Ricker. According to the

charges, Ricker admitted to lighting a bag of trash on fire in an

attempt to burn the building, giving various reasons, including that

he wanted attention and that damaging it would allow him to remodel

his apartment.

According to the charges, the majority of the building was destroyed

by fire or damaged by smoke.

The charges say Ricker told detectives he did not expect the whole

building to go up in flames.

Ricker remained in jail Monday.