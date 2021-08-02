Eagle River man charged with murder after alleged arson kills 2

Anchorage police say an Eagle River couple is dead after a neighbor
in their apartment building intentionally set fire to it early
Saturday.
That’s according to murder and arson charges against Christopher Ricker, 29.
Firefighters responding to the 20-unit building a
little after 2 a.m. Saturday found Alan and Linda Borowski’s bodies in
their apartment, the charges say. Two other residents had to jump from a second-floor
window to escape.
Surveillance video from across the street that appeared to show
someone lighting the fire led detectives to Ricker. According to the
charges, Ricker admitted to lighting a bag of trash on fire in an
attempt to burn the building, giving various reasons, including that
he wanted attention and that damaging it would allow him to remodel
his apartment.
According to the charges, the majority of the building was destroyed
by fire or damaged by smoke.
The charges say Ricker told detectives he did not expect the whole
building to go up in flames.
Ricker remained in jail Monday.