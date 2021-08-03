Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

President Biden’s Interior Department says it’s reviewing the Trump Administration’s ANWR leases. And, tough questions for the new Anchorage mayor’s health director appointee. Plus, a trial voyage brings to Ketchikan, the largest cruise ship to visit Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Lex Treinen, Tegan Hanlon and Kavitha George in Anchorage
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Elizabeth Earl in Kenai
  • Molly Lubbers in Ketchikan
  • Stephanie Maltarich in Dillingham
