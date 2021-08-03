COVID-19 outbreak puts Western Alaska village of Stebbins into lockdown

The village of Stebbins. (Alaska Department of Community and Regional Affairs photo)

An outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a lockdown in the Western Alaska village of Stebbins, as cases continue to rise in the region.

There are currently 31 active coronavirus cases in the community of roughly 600 people, according to a statement Tuesday from the Norton Sound Health Corp. Stebbins is about 120 miles southeast of Nome.

The Stebbins Community Association decided to put the village into lockdown until it goes 14 days without a positive case.

That means there’s a 10-person limit at the local store, a five-person limit at the laundromat and a 10 p.m. curfew. Also, the community association says visiting is no longer allowed between households, there will be no bingo and everyone must wear a face mask in public, indoor spaces.

[Sign up for Alaska Public Media’s daily newsletter to get our top stories delivered to your inbox.]

The health corporation says Stebbins residents ages 12 and up who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 should immediately go to the clinic for their first shot.

Roughly 41% of Stebbins residents have been fully vaccinated, according to KNOM.

Stebbins also experienced a large COVID-19 outbreak last fall and, the health corporation says, it took two months to recover.

RELATED: COVID-19 patients at Alaska’s hospitals are mostly younger, sicker and unvaccinated