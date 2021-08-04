Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Loud opposition to the Anchorage School District’s mask policy does not sway the school board. And, new signs are going up around Anchorage featuring Dena’ina place names. Plus, criticism over cuts to free legal help for low-income Alaskans.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Matt Miller in Juneau
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Molly Lubbers [loobers] in Ketchikan
- Maggie Nelson in Unalaska