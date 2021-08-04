Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 4, 2021

George Holly drums and sings at a dedication ceremony for the new Dena’ina place names project in Anchorage on Aug. 3, 2021. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

﻿ ﻿

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Loud opposition to the Anchorage School District’s mask policy does not sway the school board. And, new signs are going up around Anchorage featuring Dena’ina place names. Plus, criticism over cuts to free legal help for low-income Alaskans.

Reports tonight from: