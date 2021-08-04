Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
George Holly drums and sings at a dedication ceremony for the new Dena’ina place names project in Anchorage on Aug. 3, 2021. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Loud opposition to the Anchorage School District’s mask policy does not sway the school board. And, new signs are going up around Anchorage featuring Dena’ina place names. Plus, criticism over cuts to free legal help for low-income Alaskans.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman and Matt Miller in Juneau
  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Molly Lubbers [loobers] in Ketchikan
  • Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
