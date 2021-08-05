Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 5, 2021

Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Mercedes Muñoz works at a pottery wheel in her home studio. (Sheli DeLaney/KTOO)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Five passengers and a pilot have died in a flight-seeing plane crash near Ketchikan. And, a Juneau illustrator turns virtual success into a sold out in-person show. Plus, former Alaska Zoo resident Maggie the Elephant has died.

Reports tonight from:

  • Molly Lubbers in Ketchikan
  • Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
  • Corinne Smith in Haines
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Sheli Delaney in Juneau
  • Sage Smiley in Wrangell
  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

