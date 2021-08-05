Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 5, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Five passengers and a pilot have died in a flight-seeing plane crash near Ketchikan. And, a Juneau illustrator turns virtual success into a sold out in-person show. Plus, former Alaska Zoo resident Maggie the Elephant has died.
Reports tonight from:
- Molly Lubbers in Ketchikan
- Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
- Corinne Smith in Haines
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Sheli Delaney in Juneau
- Sage Smiley in Wrangell
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.