Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 6, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Roughly 150 protesters gathered to oppose mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for employees at the Alaska Native medical campus on Aug. 5, 2021. The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium and Southcentral Foundation announced in July that COVID-19 vaccinations will be a requirement for employment. Their employees have until October 15, 2021, to comply. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The search for answers continues after a flightseeing plane crashed near Ketchikan, killing 6. And, some Anchorage healthcare workers protest requirements to get a COVID vaccine. Plus, spurred by the pandemic, some Anchorage families find success with non-traditional education.

Reports tonight from:

  • Molly Lubbers in Ketchikan
  • Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Andrew Kitchenman and Bridget Dowd in Juneau
  • Mike Swasey in Skagway
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

