Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 6, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
The search for answers continues after a flightseeing plane crashed near Ketchikan, killing 6. And, some Anchorage healthcare workers protest requirements to get a COVID vaccine. Plus, spurred by the pandemic, some Anchorage families find success with non-traditional education.
Reports tonight from:
- Molly Lubbers in Ketchikan
- Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman and Bridget Dowd in Juneau
- Mike Swasey in Skagway