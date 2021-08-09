The challenge of child care

Childcare workers interact with infants at Gold Creek Child Development Center in Juneau in May, 2018. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

Reliable and affordable child care continues to be a challenge for many families. The upcoming school year may be a help for some, but before and after school care is limited. With a new surge in COVID cases, how are child care providers balancing the need for safety with parents’ needs to work?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Stephanie Berglund , CEO, thread Alaska

, CEO, thread Alaska Barbara Dubovich, CEO, Camp Fire Alaska

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.