Gov. Dunleavy makes his case for constitutional amendments

Gov. Mike Dunleavy

Gov. Mike Dunleavy wants to amend the state constitution to enshrine an annual permanent fund earnings amount to use for government spending and dividends, impose a cap on annual spending and hold a statewide vote on any new taxes. As the second special legislative session gets underway to work on stabilizing the state budget, Gov. Dunleavy describes why he believes his proposals are the best way forward.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy

