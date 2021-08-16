Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 16, 2021

Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
A polar bear takes a dip in the Kotzebue Sound. (Photo courtesy of Lt. Scott Kellerman, U.S. Coast Guard)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Hospitals are filling up as Alaska’s COVID-19 surge continues. And, Alaska’s proportion of fatal small aircraft accidents is growing. Plus, an unusual polar bear sighting in Kotzebue.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Nat Herz, Liz Ruskin, and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
  • Zoe Sobel in Ketchikan
  • Mike Swasey in Skagway
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Mayowa Aina, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.

