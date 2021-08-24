Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 24, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
It’s been a great season for salmon berries in Southeast Alaska. (Photo by Aaron Bolton/KSTK News)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Healthcare professionals say their pleas for Alaskans to get vaccinated may be working. And, melting sea ice is shortening the seal hunting season in Koztebue. Plus, salmonberry harvesting in Western Alaska is happening later than normal.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin, Nat Herz, Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Sabine Poux in Kenai
  • Davis Hovey in Nome

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Mayowa Aina, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.

