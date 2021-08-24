Indiana man stable after bear attack in Denali National Park

An Indiana man was attacked by a bear in Denali National Park and Preserve Monday night, according to a statement from park officials. He was in stable condition Tuesday morning.

The 55-year-old man, who has not been identified, told rangers he was hiking alone through dense fog in the Thoroughfare Pass area of the park. A grizzly bear with two cubs charged him from 100 feet away, he said. He said he was able to discharge bear spray, but only after the bear had knocked him down, according to the park’s statement.

The man said the bears left quickly and he walked one and a half miles to the Eielson Visitor Center, where he found a park transit bus. Park visitors on the bus who happened to be medical providers treated puncture wounds to his calf, left ribs and left shoulder. Park rangers then helped transport him to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

Park officials say since the attack appeared to be from a mother defending her cubs, there is no indication the bear is unusually dangerous and they will not be searching for it. Parks officials closed backcountry units 11 and 12 for one week.

[Sign up for Alaska Public Media’s daily newsletter to get our top stories delivered to your inbox.]