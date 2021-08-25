His Daughter Was Diagnosed with a Fatal Disease. Now He’s Taking Disabled Kids on Epic Adventures | INDIE ALASKA

By
Valerie Kern
-

Dan Redfield and his wife Kristen Frederic were excited, first-time parents when they had their daughter, Ava. As a young couple with a love for the outdoors, they started taking their daughter on adventures. When Ava was diagnosed with Tay-Sachs, a rare, genetic, fatal disease, taking Ava outside became more challenging.

As a professional filmmaker, Dan recognized the importance of his home videos and photos with his family. This inspired him to start a nonprofit called Adventure for Ava, where he takes Alaska families with disabled children on adventures and captures the photographs and videos of the day.

To learn more about Adventure for Ava, visit the website here: https://www.avasstory.org/

Video and story by Valerie Kern
Additional photos and videos provided by Dan Redfield
Music by Universal Production Music and Starship Amazing

Valerie Kern
Originally from the Central Coast of California, Valerie joined Alaska Public Media in July 2017. Before moving to Alaska, Valerie worked as an ENG Editor at WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina. She also served in the U.S. Air Force as a TV/Radio Broadcast Journalist where she got the opportunity to travel around Europe, Africa, The Baltics, and Australia reporting on military events, exercises, and missions. Outside of work, she enjoys hiking, skiing, backpacking, learning piano, yoga, and trying new foods.

