Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 26, 2021

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor claims a livestock deworming medicine can help treat COVID-19. And, a COVID outbreak disrupts supply chains to Southeast. Plus, a Skagway project exchanges Butter and Eggs plants for actual butter and eggs.
Reports tonight from:
- Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Sabine Poux in Kenai
- Andrew Kitchenman and Claire Stremple in Juneau
- Katie Anastas in Petersburg
- Mike Swasey in Haines
- Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
- Olivia Ebertz in Emmonak
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Mayowa Aina, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.