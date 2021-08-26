Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 26, 2021

Several empty shelves at a grocery store.
Some shelves at the Trading Union grocery store in Petersburg are nearly empty. (Katie Anastas / KFSK)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor claims a livestock deworming medicine can help treat COVID-19. And, a COVID outbreak disrupts supply chains to Southeast. Plus, a Skagway project exchanges Butter and Eggs plants for actual butter and eggs.

Reports tonight from:

  • Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Sabine Poux in Kenai
  • Andrew Kitchenman and Claire Stremple in Juneau
  • Katie Anastas in Petersburg
  • Mike Swasey in Haines
  • Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
  • Olivia Ebertz in Emmonak

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Mayowa Aina, and the audio engineer is Toben Shelby.

