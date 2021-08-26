Dunleavy lays out steps to try to help Alaska hospitals with COVID-19 surge

Gov. Mike Dunleavy discusses the state of the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference at the Atwood Building in Anchorage on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. It was the governor’s first news conference about COVID-19 in months. (Matthew Faubion / Alaska Public Media)

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced on Thursday a series of steps intended to help hospitals deal with a surge of COVID-19 cases.

They include speeding up the process for allowing licensed health care providers to work in hospitals. The state is also looking to use state-contracted workers to temporarily staff hospitals, said Dunleavey during a news conference Thursday evening.

“I strongly urge you to talk to your physician” about being vaccinated, Dunleavy said, emphasizing the importance of talking with someone who you know and trust. “I have no doubt most physicians will suggest to their patients that they get the vaccine.”

The state also is considering amending hospital safety rules so that they can make more efficient use of temporary sites outside of their hospitals. The state will use its bulk-purchasing power to buy supplies for hospitals, said Dunleavy.

Dunleavy said health care workers have been working long hours.

And he said he’s hopeful that if Alaskans are careful and take other steps to reduce the strain on hospitals, the current surge in cases will peak and then drop over the next month.

Heidi Hedberg, Alaska Department of Health and Social Services public health director. (Matthew Faubion / Alaska Public Media)

State Division of Public Health Director Heidi Hedberg urged Alaskans to consider wearing masks around others and to keep their social circles small.

She also said monoclonal antibodies are available to treat those who contract COVID-19. Those are man-made antibodies that act like human antibodies in the immune system.

Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink. (Matthew Faubion / Alaska Public Media)

State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink noted the fast spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

“Together, we determine where this pandemic goes,” she said, adding that there’s been a 24% increase in vaccinations so far this week compared with the same time period last week.