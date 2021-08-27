Deescalating situations with E.A.R.

(Courtesy of Bill Eddy)

Like it or not, dealing with angry, upset people is inevitable. Learning some simple skills can help deal with high conflict situations in an effective way. Bill Eddy is one of the world’s leading experts on High Conflict Personalities, and his approach gives anyone an easy tool that’s highly effective at de-escalating tense situations.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Bill Eddy, licensed Clinical Social Worker and author of “Calming Upset People with EAR”

LINKS:

Calming upset people fast with EAR

Dealing With Angry People

High Conflict Institute

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).

Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: