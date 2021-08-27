LISTEN: Anchorage Economic Development Corporation present 2021 three-year outlook

This week on Addressing Alaskans is the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation’s 2021 economic outlook. Learn how Anchorage’s economy is performing after taking a hit in 2020 and where the trends are headed.

Read the full report HERE

BROADCAST: Sunday, August 29, 2021

RECORDED: Wednesday, August 8, 2021

ABOUT:

