With deadline looming, Alaska lawmakers still disagree over PFD amount

The Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. (Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO and Alaska Public Media)

The Alaska House of Representatives defeated an amendment on Monday that would have paid permanent fund dividends this year of roughly $3,800. The House is debating a bill that would pay a PFD of up to $1,100.

But Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration said nearly half of the funding in the bill isn’t available. That would reduce the PFD to roughly $600.

Meanwhile, a deadline is looming: The Permanent Fund Dividend Division says legislators and the governor must agree on PFD funding by Wednesday for dividends to be paid on time — in the first week of October. If the funding amount is finalized later, dividends would be paid roughly 30 days after that.

The state hasn’t paid a dividend that follows the formula since 2015, after oil prices fell. Supporters of the higher PFD amount say recent growth in the permanent fund means the state can afford it.

But opponents say drawing more than planned would threaten tens of billions of dollars of permanent fund earnings in the long term. They point to the state’s history of spending down savings.

Lawmakers have been debating the amount of the 2021 PFD for months.

In July, Dunleavy vetoed a $525 PFD, saying it was an insult to Alaskans.

Earlier this month, he added proposed $2,350 PFDs to the Legislature’s agenda for its third special session of the year.

House members also introduced bills on Monday that are intended to balance the state budget in the long term.

Rep. Geran Tarr, D-Anchorage, introduced bills to raise oil and gas taxes and introduce a 2% statewide sales tax.

The House Special Committee on Ways and Means introduced a bill to raise revenue by lowering the tax credits oil and gas companies receive. It also also introduced a bill that would change the formula in state law to pay permanent fund dividends. The PFD would equal 25% of the annual draw from the permanent fund. The current amount of the dividend under the new formula would be roughly $1,200.

The House is scheduled to resume its floor session Monday evening.

