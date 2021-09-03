COVID updates from a medical professional

A year and a half after COVID-19 shut down America, it seems to be as strong as ever. The numbers continue to rise and our hospitals are overflowing once again. What do we need to know about the Delta variant and breakthrough infections? Does vaccine effectiveness fade? What’s the story on booster shots and unverified treatments?
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:
- Dr. Ben Westley
Review: Ivermectin for preventing and treating COVID-19
Ivermectin for COVID: How Do We Know What to Believe?
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at 8 p.m. AKDT
