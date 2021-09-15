LISTEN: ‘Shining a light’ on suicide awareness

(Courtesy Alaska Department of Health and Human Services)



Suicide effects nearly all of us at some point in lives, and its impact is felt throughout our communities in Alaska. Whether you yourself have struggled with thoughts of suicide or self-harm, or you know someone who has, its vital to know that help is available and where to find it. Local representatives from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention discuss World Suicide Prevention Day and resources.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Dustin Morris, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

LINKS & RESOURCES:

AFSP Alaska

Suicide Prevention Resource Center

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or having thoughts of self-harm or suicide, there are many resources to help: Contact the Alaska Careline at 1-877-266-4357 or text “4help” to 839863. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. View warning signs of suicide from the National Institute of Mental Health.

