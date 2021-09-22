Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
A smiling girl next to a river holding a fish.
Elizabeth Mik’ Lindley is one of the students in UAF’s Tamamta program, which brings together Indigenous and Western sciences to transform graduate education and research in fisheries and marine sciences. (Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Mik’ Lindley)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The COVID-19 surge pushes Gov. Mike Dunleavy to implement crisis standards of care for the entire state. Also, an investigation has found Alaska makes up a growing share of the country’s fatalities involving commuter, air taxi and charter flights. And a graduate studies program focuses on elevating Indigenous knowledge in science.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Claire Stremple and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
Zoe Sobel in Ketchikan
and Tim Ellis in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.

