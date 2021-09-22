Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Elizabeth Mik’ Lindley is one of the students in UAF’s Tamamta program, which brings together Indigenous and Western sciences to transform graduate education and research in fisheries and marine sciences. (Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Mik’ Lindley)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The COVID-19 surge pushes Gov. Mike Dunleavy to implement crisis standards of care for the entire state. Also, an investigation has found Alaska makes up a growing share of the country’s fatalities involving commuter, air taxi and charter flights. And a graduate studies program focuses on elevating Indigenous knowledge in science.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Claire Stremple and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau

Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

Zoe Sobel in Ketchikan

and Tim Ellis in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.