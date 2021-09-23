Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 23, 2021

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Therese Brennan conducts a hearing test for Olivia Victoriano.

Stories are posted on the statewide news page.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska sets another record for COVID-19 cases. And, statewide, officials say the Delta variant is hitting kids hard. Also, yes, there are more men than women in Alaska, but the gap used to be much larger.

Reports tonight from:

Nat Herz in Anchorage
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Claire Stremple in Juneau
and Mike Swasey in Skagway

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.

Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media.

