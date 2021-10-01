Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 1, 2021

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
White-barked birch trees with a mostly yellow crown.
Well into their senescence period, birch trees’ leaves have turned yellow near the Alaska Public Media studios in Anchorage as of Oct. 1, 2021. (Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Out-of-state healthcare workers settle into hospitals in Alaska. And Alaskans participate in a day honoring the troubled history of Indigenous boarding schools. Also: How and why some trees lose their leaves.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Jacob Resneck, Andrew Kitchenman and Rashah McChesney in Juneau
and Greg Kim in Bethel

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.

