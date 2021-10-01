Cold Mountain Path and the stories behind one of Alaska’s most scenic ghost towns

What stories do Alaska’s ghost towns have to tell? In his newest book, longtime Alaska writer Tom Kizzia explores that question in McCarthy, digging into the bygone days of the tiny community nestled into Wrangell-St. Elias National Park. Cold Mountain Path explores forgotten stories of mining, homesteading and loss. We’ll also discuss the new micropress based out of McCarthy that’s publishing the book.

HOST: Adelyn Baxter

GUESTS:

Tom Kizzia, author, Cold Mountain Path

Jeremy Pataky, publisher, Porphyry Press

LINKS & RESOURCES:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.