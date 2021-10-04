Hometown Alaska: Filipino history in Alaska runs deeper than you might expect.

The month of October has been recognized by the U.S. Congress and by several state legislatures as Filipino American History Month, to celebrate the long history of Filipinos in the United States. When we think about Filipino Americans, however, the states that people most easily think of are California and Hawaii; very few think of Alaska. But Filipino Alaskans have just as long and just as rich of a history as any other Filipino American community. This episode focuses on Filipino Alaskan history, along with Filipino Alaskans’ many achievements and contributions, because Filipino Alaskan history is Alaskan history, and Filipino American history is American history.

HOST: E.J David

GUESTS:

Marie Husa: Marie was born in Manila, Philippines and has been an Alaskan since 1984. She is an investigator for the Anchorage Equal Rights Commission, investigating discrimination complaints. She holds a Masters degree in counseling psychology from Alaska Pacific University and is a licensed professional career and life coach. She is a past president and board member of the Alaska Federation of Filipino Americans. She lives in Anchorage with her husband of 26 years; they have 2 daughters – one attending law school in Seattle University and one studying Business and Psychology at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

Dr. Gabriel Garcia: Dr. Garcia is a Philippine-born, Alaska-grown Professor of Public Health at the University of Alaska Anchorage. He completed his PhD in Public Health with a minor in Anthropology at UCLA. His research interests include Filipino health and experience, racial and ethnic health disparities, and Asian and Pacific Islander health. He is also the Coordinator of UAA’s Master of Public Health Program. Dr. Garcia is the recipient of many awards, including the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Community Service, Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Diversity, and the Center for Community Engagement & Learning’s Community Builder Award. Dr. Garcia, along with a group of UAA faculty and students, were awarded the UAA’s Stewardship Award in 2014 and American Lung Association in Alaska’s Breathe Easy Champion Award in 2015 for the group’s successful effort in making the University of Alaska system smoke and tobacco-free. In 2015, Dr. Garcia was appointed as one of the health commissioners of the Anchorage Health Department.

LINK:

Filipino American National Historical Society

PARTICIPATE: