Talking about the economic impact of outdoor activities with Lee Hart of the Alaska Outdoor Alliance

The guest for this show is Lee Hart, Executive Director of Alaska Outdoor Alliance. The Alliance’s mission is to build the best outdoor economy in the world. The outdoor economy is an under-recognized yet important economic driver to communities across the Western United States. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, 81% of Alaskans participate in outdoor recreation each year and we have the 7th largest recreation economy in the United States. There is $3.2 billion spent by Alaskan consumers that can be tied to outdoor recreation, according to the State of Alaska Center for Economic Development. The Alliance is a critical player in advancing policy and promoting outdoor recreation and infrastructure in our state.