Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 11, 2021

Former Chief Equity Officer Clifford Armstrong poses for a portrait in downtown Anchorage near City Hall on April 28th, 2021. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Conservative officials pressure the state Pharmacy Board to fill Ivermectin prescriptions. Also, Anchorage’s chief equity officer believes Mayor Bronson fired him illegally. And a 6.9 earthquake struck near Chignik early Monday morning.

Reports tonight from:

Tegan Hanlon, Nat Herz, Wesley Early and Kavitha George in Anchorage
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Izzy Ross in Dillingham
and Greg Kim in Bethel

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.

