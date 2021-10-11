Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 11, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Conservative officials pressure the state Pharmacy Board to fill Ivermectin prescriptions. Also, Anchorage’s chief equity officer believes Mayor Bronson fired him illegally. And a 6.9 earthquake struck near Chignik early Monday morning.
Reports tonight from:
Tegan Hanlon, Nat Herz, Wesley Early and Kavitha George in Anchorage
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Izzy Ross in Dillingham
and Greg Kim in Bethel
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.