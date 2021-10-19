Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 19, 2021

The ferry Malaspina makes a rare visit to waters off downtown Sitka during the 2010 Alaska Day celebration. (Ed Schoenfeld/CoastAlaska)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Hospitals in Anchorage report good compliance with COVID vaccine mandates. Also, the state is spending a lot of money to keep its idled ferry, the Malaspina, tied up at a dock. And high schoolers in Haines turn a rundown skate park into a work of art.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Jacob Resneck in Juneau

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Sabine Poux in Kenai

and Corrine Smith in Haines

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.