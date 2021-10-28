Anchorage’s homelessness director resigns

Dr. John Morris, who leads mayor-elect Dave Bronson administration’s homelessness response, speaks with the media after an Anchorage Assembly’s Committee on Housing and Homelessness meeting in June 2021. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

A key player in Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s vision to reform how the city deals with homelessness is no longer working for the city.

John Morris, an anesthesiologist, was the city’s homeless coordinator and was part of a six-member group of administration representatives and Assembly members working on a plan to transition out of the Sullivan Arena, the city’s main homeless shelter.

Morris confirmed in a text message Thursday that he resigned from the administration on Monday. He declined any further comment.

Morris was a proponent of building a large temporary shelter in East Anchorage that couldn’t win Assembly approval in part because of unclear costs and concerns about earthquakes and snow load. A smaller version of that shelter is proposed under the most recent proposal by the city’s working group, along with several other smaller sites.

At a work session Thursday, Assembly members said they were surprised to hear of Morris’s resignation. Joe Gerace, the city’s acting health director, also said at the work session that he was not aware Morris had left the administration as of this morning.

Morris is the latest member of the administration involved with homelessness to leave less than six months into Bronson’s tenure as mayor. Craig Campbell, a senior advisor who was also part of the working group on homelessness, announced he was leaving last week. Larry Baker is the only remaining member of the group representing the administration.

Bob Doehl, director of development services who was integral in setting up the Sullivan Arena shelter last March, also announced he will resign in November. Shawn Hays, the mass care lead who oversaw operations at the Sullivan Arena and other non-congregate shelters, was fired last week. Hays said she is “considering options” related to her dismissal. She previously told Alaska Public Media that she had not been told of any performance issues before she was fired.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.