Alaska sues to challenge Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate for federal contractors

By
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media
-
Syringes pre-loaded with doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Soldotna clinic in April 2021. (Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska and nine other states have filed a lawsuit challenging President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

The lawsuit claims the mandate violates state laws, including one the Alaska Legislature adopted in April that says no one has to provide justification or documentation to support a decision to not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Among the entities that would be considered federal contractors that would be subject to the mandate, the lawsuit says, are the Alaska departments of Corrections, Health and Public Safety, as well as the Alaska Railroad and the University of Alaska.

The lead plaintiff in the case is the State of Missouri, and the lawsuit is filed in U.S. District Court for Eastern Missouri. All 10 plaintiff states are led by Republican governors.

[Sign up for Alaska Public Media’s daily newsletter to get our top stories delivered to your inbox.]

Previous articleBethel will host Alaska’s only licensed practical nursing certificate program
Next articleAlaska News Nightly: Friday, October 29, 2021
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media
https://www.alaskapublic.org
Liz Ruskin covers Alaska issues in Washington as the network's D.C. correspondent. She was born in Anchorage and is a West High grad. She has degrees from the University of Washington and the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia. She previously worked at the Homer News, the Anchorage Daily News and the Washington bureau of McClatchy Newspapers. She also freelanced for several years from the U.K. and Japan, in print and radio. Liz has been APRN’s Washington, D.C. correspondent since October 2013. She's @lruskin on Twitter. She welcomes your news tips at lruskin (at) alaskapublic (dot) org  | About Liz

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display