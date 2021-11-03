Man who died in Anchorage motorcycle crash survived fatal Scandies Rose sinking

Jon Lawler. (courtesy Jon Lawler Memorial Fund)

A man who died over the weekend in a South Anchorage motorcycle crash was one of two survivors of the fatal sinking of the F/V Scandies Rose.

RELATED: Investigation into Scandies Rose sinking points to ice accumulation

The crab boat was lost on New Year’s Eve 2019 west of Kodiak Island with seven crew members aboard. Two fishermen were rescued wearing survival suits in a life raft, but five others were never found.

Jon Lawler, 36, was one of the survivors and had lasting trauma from the tragedy, according to an online fundraiser started by his family. As of Wednesday, they had raised more than $20,000 to help pay for funeral and other expenses.

On Sunday, Anchorage police were called to the roundabout on C Street and O’Malley where Lawler’s motorcycle had lost control, according to an alert. Lawler died at the scene.