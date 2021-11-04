Anchorage Mayor Bronson’s director of boards and commissions resigns

Anchorage City Hall. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s director of boards and commissions resigned this week.

Stephanie Williams is leaving the job after about two months. She started in late August, according to Bronson spokesman Corey Allen Young. Prior to working for the municipality, Young said, Williams had fundraised for cancer research with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and she wanted to return to that work.

Terence Shanigan, who currently serves as legislative affairs director for the city, will fill Williams’ role until the mayor can find a replacement. The job involves preparing and filling boards and commissions spots for Assembly confirmation. The director position itself is not subject to Assembly confirmation.

Williams is one of several high-level municipal employees to leave the Bronson administration in the last month. Top advisor Craig Campbell, Development Services director Bob Doehl and homelessness coordinator John Morris all resigned. Additionally, Bronson recently fired Shawn Hays, the head of mass care at the Sullivan arena mass homeless shelter.

[Sign up for Alaska Public Media’s daily newsletter to get our top stories delivered to your inbox.]

