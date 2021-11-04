VIRTUAL EVENT: One Small Step Virtual Listening Event – Dec 9

For months, Alaska Public media has been facilitating and recording conversations between participants from different ends of the political spectrum. This live, virtual event will feature participants of the project, as well as the facilitator and producer, and will include audio from the conversations themselves, reflections on the project and process, and highlights from other participating stations. There will also be an opportunity for audience questions.



You will receive the necessary links to participate approximately 3 days before the event. Please join us to hear just what it takes to make the one small step towards a better understanding of our fellow Alaskans.



PRICE: Free

WHEN: December 9 at 1 p.m. AKST

WHERE: LIVE Virtual Event via Facebook Live and YouTube

RSVP: register at eventbrite.com.



