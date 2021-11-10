Certified results confirm Anchorage Assembly member Zaletel’s survival of recall attempt

Anchorage Assembly member Meg Zaletel during an Oct. 12, 2021 meeting. (Wesley Early/AKM)

Anchorage Assembly member Meg Zaletel has survived a recall attempt. The results of the Oct. 26 special election were certified during Tuesday night’s Assembly meeting.

The election saw a roughly 25% turnout, with more than 10,800 Midtown voters. About 60% voted no on the recall, and about 40% voted yes.

The official grounds for the Zaletel recall stem from her participation in a public meeting last summer. Petitioners say the meeting had more people present than allowed under coronavirus-related gathering restrictions in place at the time.

However, recall supporters and opponents described the recall election as more about polarized politics around various COVID-19 health mandates passed by Zaletel and the majority of Assembly members. Those in support of the recall were opposed to the mandates.

The Assembly voted unanimously to certify the election results Tuesday night. Zaletel is up for reelection in April.

