Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Biden Administration moves forward with restoring the roadless rule for the Tongass. Also, Dillingham students cheer a decision on place names from the Interior Secretary. And rough water and frozen spray turns around a ferry bound for Skagway.
Reports tonight from:
Jacob Resneck in Juneau
Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Mike Swasey in Skagway
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Angela Denning in Petersburg
and Sage Smiley in Wrangell
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.