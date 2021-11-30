Talk of Alaska: How will supply constraints affect holiday shopping for Alaskans?

Many businesses closed or reduced operations early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Abbey Collins/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska businesses are facing another holiday season of pandemic problems, this time from shipping delays and price increases that are rippling across the national and international economy. How are they weathering this latest challenge? Small business owners share their experiences and the Alaska Small Business Development Center breaks down the challenges.

Jon Bittner, executive director, Alaska Small Business Development Center

Jonathan White, owner, SteamDot Coffee Roasters

Camille Adenaka, owner, Apres Alaska

