Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 2, 2021

A sign cautions drivers entering the landslide zone on Beach Road. November 30, 2021. (Claire Stremple/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Survivors of the Haines landslides reflect on the devastation one year later. Also, an Anchorage man has invested his heart, soul and savings to bring 17 Afghans to Alaska. And Seward Olympic gold medalist Lydia Jacoby signs a deal with a swimwear company under new NCAA rules.

Reports tonight from:

Claire Stremple in Haines

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Jacob Resneck in Juneau

Lex Treinen in Anchorage

and Sabine Poux in Kenai

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Annie Feidt.