The misinformation pandemic

What will it take to recover from this pandemic? Vaccines and booster shots are widely available, but less than 60% of eligible Alaskans are fully vaccinated. Many doctors feel inaccurate information and conspiracy theories are a big part of the problem. How are they working to help their patients believe in the facts?
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Justin Ruffridge, Pharmacist & Soldotna City Council member
- Dr. Robin Ninefeldt, family physician
