One Small Step: Michelle Goodwin and Christy McMurren on aging, paradigms and building bonds

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
Michelle Goodwin (above) and Christy McMurren spoke for StoryCorps’ and Alaska Public Media’s One Small Step.

Since last summer Alaska Public Media has been facilitating conversations between people with different political views as part of One Small Step – a collaboration with StoryCorps. The goal was to find common ground in a divisive political climate. 

Next in the series of One Small Step conversations in Alaska, Michelle Goodwin, 51, of Fairbanks and Christy McMurren, 67, of Anchorage discuss aging, shifting paradigms, and building bonds.

