Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

High winds over the weekend flipped small planes upside-down at the Palmer Airport. Photographed Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Matthew Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A commission recommends higher salaries — but lower overall compensation — for state lawmakers. Also, residents of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough assess the damage from the weekend’s storm. And how economists are looking at “churn” in the state labor market.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Sabine Poux in Kenai

and Mike Swasey in Skagway

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.