Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
How the omicron variant could impact hospitals. Also, the winner of the Copper Basin 300 reflects on the sled dog race. And collapsed roofs and flooding follow rain and snow in Juneau.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Jeremy Hsieh, Rashah McChesney, Lyndsey Brollini and Bridget Dowd in Juneau
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
and Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.