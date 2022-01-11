Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Brent Sass stands on his sled runners behind his Wild and Free mushing team in the 2022 Copper Basin 300. (Whitney McLaren/Copper Basin 300)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

How the omicron variant could impact hospitals. Also, the winner of the Copper Basin 300 reflects on the sled dog race. And collapsed roofs and flooding follow rain and snow in Juneau.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Jeremy Hsieh, Rashah McChesney, Lyndsey Brollini and Bridget Dowd in Juneau

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

and Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.