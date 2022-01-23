Addressing Alaskans: Faith and fighting COVID-19

This week’s episode of Addressing Alaskans features speakers from the 2021 Bettye Davis African American Summit on COVID-19. Christian religious leaders speak about the intersection of personal faith and the importance of making the choice to help push back against the pandemic.

SPEAKERS:

Pastor Leon D. May I, River in the Desert; President,

Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance

Pastor Alonzo B. Patterson, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church



Rev. Dr. Frances A. Reid, Empowerment Temple AME Zion Church



Pastor Undra Parker, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church



Ulysses Burley III, UBtheCURE LLC



Ben Odell, Center for Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships

LINKS:

Bettye Davis African American Summit Morning Session VIDEO

Alaska Black Caucus

Alaska Black Caucus COVID-19 resources

RECORDED: Saturday, October 3, 2021

BROADCAST: Sunday, January 23, 2022

ABOUT:

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please contact us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE