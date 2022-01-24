Line One: Alaska Coalition of BIPOC Educators advocate for vaccination

By
Adelyn Baxter, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-

Educators have been dealing with the pandemic for more than a year, but the latest COVID surge is presenting new challenges. On the next installment of Alaska Public Media’s Talk to your Neighbor series, Dr. Jillian Woodruff speaks with members of the Alaska Coalition of BIPOC Educators to learn how they’re getting the word out about vaccination in schools and in the community. 

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:

  • Danyelle Kimp, co-founder & president, Alaska Coalition of BIPOC Educators
  • Roz’lyn Grady-Wyche, co-founder & vice president, Alaska Coalition of BIPOC Educators

LINKS/RESOURCES:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).

Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at 8 p.m. AKDT

