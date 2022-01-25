What the celebration of Epiphany looked like this year on the frozen Kuskokwim River

By
Katie Basile, KYUK - Bethel
-
A group of people stand on a frozen river around a cross cut into the ice.
Fr. Alexander Larson leads the Epiphany service on the frozen Kuskokwim River near Napaskiak on Jan. 19, 2022. The Epiphany is a Russian Orthodox holiday commemorating the baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

A cross is carved into the frozen Kuskokwim River, revealing deep, silty water. The midday sun is low and soft, and the wind has a bite. Before long, a group of people from St. Jacob’s Church make their way down to the river for the Epiphany service.

A bottle of water and a small cup sit next to a cross cut into ice.
A bottle of holy water and a small silver cup will be used to collect water after the Kuskokwim River is blessed three times. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

The Epiphany is a holiday celebrated by Orthodox Christians all over the world, commemorating the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan.

In Napaskiak, Julia Sipary leads Troparian hymns in English and Yugtun while James Nicholai reads from the Epistle. Fr. Alexander Larson performs the service from a pulpit carved from ice before blessing the river water three times in honor of the Holy Trinity.

A man dressed in winter clothes reads from a piece of paper.
James Nicholai (center) reads from the Epistle during the Epiphany service. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

“We believe we die from old sins and renew ourselves to new creation, which Christ did through baptism,” explains Larson. “After the Theophany you should bring holy water and use it to bless yourself. Whenever we need it for health reasons, when we are sick, we bless ourselves with the holy water.”

People attending the service wash their hands and faces in the freshly blessed river water and then collect it in bottles. Finally, Yako Jacob and Nicholai fill a large rain barrel, hoist it on to a sled, and haul it back to the village where it will be used to bless the church and homes in the new year.

A man in an ornate robe wearing a cross reads from a book.
Fr. Alexander Larson leads the Epiphany service. (Katie Basile/KYUK)
A group of people in winter clothes read a pamphlet together.
From left: Little Boy Troy Nicholai, Matushka Helen Larson, Taylor Nicholai, Julia Sipary and James Nicholai sing Troparion hymns. (Katie Basile/KYUK)
A man in an ornate robe stands over a cup of water held by another man.
Fr. Alexander Larson blesses the river water three times in honor of the Holy Trinity. Water dripping off the cross is collected to bless St. Jacob’s church immediately after the Epiphany service. (Katie Basile/KYUK)
A man and woman wipe their face with water, kneeling on river ice.
Maxie Larson and Matushka Helen Larson wash their hands and face in the river following the Epiphany service. (Katie Basile/KYUK)
A man wipes his face with water, kneeling in front of a cross cut into river ice.
Teddy Sipary washes his hands and face in the river following the Epiphany service. (Katie Basile/KYUK)
A man pours water from a bucket into a large trash bin.
Yako Jacob collects water from the Kuskokwim River after the Epiphany service. Water from the river is used to bless the St. Jacob’s Church and homes in the village. (Katie Basile/KYUK)
A man in a red puffy jacket stands on a frozen river in front of a cross carved into the ice.
For the past five years, James Nicholai has carved a cross in the ice for the Epiphany service. (Katie Basile/KYUK)
A cross carved into river ice reveals water below the surface..
A cross is carved into the ice near Napaskiak for the Epiphany service. (Katie Basile/KYUK)
A frozen river extends to the horizon, a cross carved into the ice sits in the foreground.
A cross is carved into the ice near Napaskiak for the Epiphany service. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

[Sign up for Alaska Public Media’s daily newsletter to get our top stories delivered to your inbox.]

Previous articleWorsening wildfires spark changes to state forestry division
Next articleAnchorage’s rapid warm-up caused temperature to jump 11 degrees in one minute, turning streets to ice rinks
Katie Basile, KYUK - Bethel

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display