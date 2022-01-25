What the celebration of Epiphany looked like this year on the frozen Kuskokwim River

Fr. Alexander Larson leads the Epiphany service on the frozen Kuskokwim River near Napaskiak on Jan. 19, 2022. The Epiphany is a Russian Orthodox holiday commemorating the baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

A cross is carved into the frozen Kuskokwim River, revealing deep, silty water. The midday sun is low and soft, and the wind has a bite. Before long, a group of people from St. Jacob’s Church make their way down to the river for the Epiphany service.

A bottle of holy water and a small silver cup will be used to collect water after the Kuskokwim River is blessed three times. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

The Epiphany is a holiday celebrated by Orthodox Christians all over the world, commemorating the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan.

In Napaskiak, Julia Sipary leads Troparian hymns in English and Yugtun while James Nicholai reads from the Epistle. Fr. Alexander Larson performs the service from a pulpit carved from ice before blessing the river water three times in honor of the Holy Trinity.

James Nicholai (center) reads from the Epistle during the Epiphany service. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

“We believe we die from old sins and renew ourselves to new creation, which Christ did through baptism,” explains Larson. “After the Theophany you should bring holy water and use it to bless yourself. Whenever we need it for health reasons, when we are sick, we bless ourselves with the holy water.”

People attending the service wash their hands and faces in the freshly blessed river water and then collect it in bottles. Finally, Yako Jacob and Nicholai fill a large rain barrel, hoist it on to a sled, and haul it back to the village where it will be used to bless the church and homes in the new year.

Fr. Alexander Larson leads the Epiphany service. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

From left: Little Boy Troy Nicholai, Matushka Helen Larson, Taylor Nicholai, Julia Sipary and James Nicholai sing Troparion hymns. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

Fr. Alexander Larson blesses the river water three times in honor of the Holy Trinity. Water dripping off the cross is collected to bless St. Jacob’s church immediately after the Epiphany service. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

Maxie Larson and Matushka Helen Larson wash their hands and face in the river following the Epiphany service. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

Teddy Sipary washes his hands and face in the river following the Epiphany service. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

Yako Jacob collects water from the Kuskokwim River after the Epiphany service. Water from the river is used to bless the St. Jacob’s Church and homes in the village. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

For the past five years, James Nicholai has carved a cross in the ice for the Epiphany service. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

A cross is carved into the ice near Napaskiak for the Epiphany service. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

