Trail building and Olympic skiing with John Morton

The Winter Olympics begin this week in Beijing, China. To mark the occasion, this week’s guest on Outdoor Explorer will be biathlete, author, and former Alaskan John Morton, who’s participated in ten Olympics: two as an athlete, five more as a coach and team leader, one as Chief of Course for the Salt Lake City Olympics in 2002 and, finally, two more as a spectator. He’s got plenty of stories to tell from 50 years’ worth of Olympic experiences and his time stationed at Fort Richardson in the 1960s and ‘70’s in the Army Biathlon program. We’ll discuss changes to the Olympic Games over the years, friendships made across political borders, the art of building ski trails, the power of international competition to bring people together, and Morton’s newest book, “Celebrate Winter”.
HOST: Adam Verrier
GUESTS:
- John Morton, Olympian and author of “Celebrate Winter”.
LINKS:
- Morton Trails website
- John Morton’s latest book “Celebrate Winter: An Olympian’s Stories of a Life in Nordic Skiing”
BROADCAST: Thursday, February 3rd, 2022. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, February 3rd 2022. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
