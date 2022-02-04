New Alaska documentary examines dangers for teens online | Alaska Insight

By
Valerie Kern | Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media |
-

Social media can offer positive connections, but there is also the potential for abuse and shocking trends that proliferate online. How can parents combat online dangers to keep their kids safe? A new documentary made in Alaska called “A Million Strangers in their Pocket,” explores this issue.

Lori Townsend discusses social media security for teens with West High School Principal Sven Gustafson and Victims for Justice Executive Director Victoria Shanklin.

To learn more about the documentary and to watch it, visit Victims for Justice online: https://victimsforjustice.org/social-media-violence-prevention/

Valerie Kern
Originally from the Central Coast of California, Valerie joined Alaska Public Media in July 2017. Before moving to Alaska, Valerie worked as an ENG Editor at WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina. She also served in the U.S. Air Force as a TV/Radio Broadcast Journalist where she got the opportunity to travel around Europe, Africa, The Baltics, and Australia reporting on military events, exercises, and missions. Outside of work, she enjoys hiking, skiing, backpacking, learning piano, yoga, and trying new foods.
Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-350-2058.

