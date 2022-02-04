New Alaska documentary examines dangers for teens online | Alaska Insight

Social media can offer positive connections, but there is also the potential for abuse and shocking trends that proliferate online. How can parents combat online dangers to keep their kids safe? A new documentary made in Alaska called “A Million Strangers in their Pocket,” explores this issue.

Lori Townsend discusses social media security for teens with West High School Principal Sven Gustafson and Victims for Justice Executive Director Victoria Shanklin.

To learn more about the documentary and to watch it, visit Victims for Justice online: https://victimsforjustice.org/social-media-violence-prevention/