Survival story: Arts in the time of COVID

Andrea Noble, executive director of the Alaska State Council on the Arts, has one word for the Alaska artists and arts organizations now tackling Year Three of life under Covid: “Resilient. They just don’t quit.”

On today’s Hometown Alaska, we’ll hear from five arts groups on how they have adapted and persisted. What lessons did they learn? How did they change their process? What worked, what didn’t work? Were there unexpected silver linings? Unexpected disasters? How has their attitude shifted from year one to year three? Oh, and what do they hear from their audiences?

If you are an artist, actor, musician, painter…. how are you faring? What have you learned? And if you are from the audience, how has the loss of arts affected you? What do you miss the most?

Please join our conversation on how the Arts persist in the time of Covid, and why we care.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

Sherri Burkhart Reddick , Executive Director, Anchorage Symphony Orchestra

, Executive Director, Anchorage Symphony Orchestra Judy Berry , Marketing and Development Director, Anchorage Opera

, Marketing and Development Director, Anchorage Opera Jason Hodges, Executive Director, Anchorage Concert Association

Executive Director, Anchorage Concert Association Enzina Marrari , Program Officer, Rasmuson Foundation

, Program Officer, Rasmuson Foundation

